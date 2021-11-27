PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22 new update: APK download link and installation steps

PUBG Mobile Lite is updated every few months, and the developers bring in new features and fix the bugs. This results in an improvement in the user experience, enhancing the overall gameplay. Consequently, the fan base stays on the edge of their seats, waiting for the introduction of new versions.

The current version of PUBG Mobile Lite is 0.22.0, and it was released some time back. Individuals would have to utilize either the Google Play Store or the APK file to obtain it. To use the latter, they can check out the following guide.

Note: Users hailing from India must avoid downloading PUBG Mobile Lite because the game is banned in the nation. Instead, they can download and enjoy BGMI.

Downloading the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update

Individuals need to go to the official PUBG Mobile Lite website to find the APK file for the game’s latest version. Alternatively, for their convenience, they can tap on this link to reach the website.

Go to the PUBG Mobile Lite website to find the APK file (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

As the next step, gamers must press the “APK Download” option. This will result in the start of the download process for the APK file of PUBG Mobile Lite.

In terms of file size, the most recent version of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 APK is around 714 MB. As a result, players need a sufficient amount of storage space for the download and installation operations.

Installing PUBG Mobile Lite on Android devices

Once the file gets downloaded, users can proceed with the following steps:

Step 1: The first thing they have to do is enable the “Install from Unknown Source” setting on their smartphones.

Step 2: After that is done, individuals should install the PUBG Mobile Lite APK file.

Log in to enjoy the new 0.22.0 update (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 3: Once the app is successfully installed, they can start it and sign in using their accounts to enjoy.

In case of a parsing error, the APK can be reinstalled. If this doesn’t resolve it, the file can be downloaded once again.

Edited by Ravi Iyer