PUBG Mobile Lite 0.23.1 global version update: APK download link for global users (2022)

PUBG Mobile Lite was created to cater to users of low-end devices. Essentially, the game’s reduced device requirements allow those with older phones or tablets to enjoy a great battle royale experience.

Every few months, PUBG Mobile Lite developers release an update to improve the game. These updates bring new features, cosmetics, items, and bug fixes to the title.

The 0.23.1 version of the battle royale sensation is the latest one. It was made available over a month ago. Players can download it in different ways, one of which is by using the game's APK file.

Steps you can follow to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.23.1 global version update using game's APK file

This method of downloading the 0.23.1 global version update is simple since the developers themselves have made the APK file download link available on the game’s website. You can use it to get the latest version of the title on your device.

Step 1: Visit the game’s official website using your preferred browser. This URL will also take you to the website.

Step 2: Once on the website, click on the “APK Download” option. The download will soon begin.

Click on the "APK Download" button on the game's website (Image via Tencent)

The APK file is for the 0.23.0 version. You will have to get the 0.23.1 version by completing the in-game patch.

Since the APK file size is 946 MB, you must make sure that there is enough storage space on your device to complete the download and installation procedures.

Size of the APK file (Image via Google)

Step 3: Once the file’s download is complete, enable the “Install from Unknown Source” setting and proceed with the installation.

Step 4: After installation, you can open PUBG Mobile Lite and download the in-game patch.

Complete the in-game patch to get the 0.23.1 version of the game (Image via Tencent)

Step 5: Log in using your existing account or create a new one to enjoy playing the game.

If you encounter an error during installation, you can try reinstalling or downloading the file again.

Another way to download PUBG Mobile Lite

Google Play Store is the other way which can be used to download the game (Image via Google Play Store)

You can also download the battle royale title through the Google Play Store. Follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: Use the search bar in the Google Play Store to find “PUBG Mobile Lite.” Alternatively, you can visit the game’s Google Play Store page using this link.

Step 2: Hit the “Install” button to start the download procedure for the game. Like the APK file method, you may need to download additional resources in-game.

After the download, you can enter the game and enjoy playing it on your devices.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India under Section 69A of IT Law. Due to these government restrictions imposed on the games, players in the country are advised not to play or even download them on their devices.

Poll : 0 votes