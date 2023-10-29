PUBG Mobile Lite 0.26.0 APK download link and installation guide

PUBG Mobile Lite has remained popular among the audience ever since its release. The title is compatible and optimized for devices with low RAM, thus delivering an enthralling battle royale experience with limited resources. The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.26.0 version was released recently and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Alternatively, you can use the APK file to get the latest version.

This is essential because players with different versions cannot queue up together. The following guide provides you with the latest APK file and the installation procedure.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.26.0 APK download link

The APK file is hosted on the official website (Image via Level Infinite)

The developers have the latest PUBG Mobile 0.26.0 APK file on the game’s website, and downloading from the official source is recommended. Here is the link to the same:

Official website: Click here

Players should refrain from downloading APKs through third-party websites, as these files could carry viruses and may infect your devices. Moreover, there may be severe ramifications in the form of bans if you use the modified version.

How to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.26.0 APK?

You can follow the instructions in this section to download and install the latest version of the battle royale title:

Step 1: Access the website using the link in the section mentioned earlier.

Access the website using the link in the section mentioned earlier. Step 2: Click the APK download button placed at the center of the screen to begin the process. Soon, the latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.26.0 APK will be downloaded to your device.

Click the APK download button placed at the center of the screen to begin the process. Soon, the latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.26.0 APK will be downloaded to your device. Step 3: Once the download is complete, navigate through the phone’s settings and enable the Install from Unknown Source option.

Once the download is complete, navigate through the phone’s settings and enable the Install from Unknown Source option. Step 4: Locate the APK file on your device and complete the installation.

Locate the APK file on your device and complete the installation. Step 5: Subsequently, you can sign in as a guest or use other options to sign in to your account and enjoy playing the latest version.

You can sign in to your account using the available options (Image via Level Infinite)

With a file size of 744 MB, you may need additional space for its installation. Moreover, if you receive an error during the installation procedure, you might have to attempt a clean reinstallation. If the problem continues, in that case, you can once again download the APK and perform the installation steps.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile Lite is blocked in India under Section 69A of the IT Act. As a result of the government-imposed restrictions, you are advised not to play the battle royale title. Instead, you may engage in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), Krafton’s separate IP for the Indian audience.