Does PUBG Mobile Lite work in 2023? Latest download link and file size explored

PUBG Mobile Lite was released a few months after the global release of PUBG Mobile and is primarily for gamers with entry-level devices. The toned-down game has more inclusive requirements and is smaller in size than its counterpart. For this, several components — including graphics and even lobby size — have been lowered to work on basic devices.

The game is still functioning, although the developers only release updates sporadically. The latest version of this battle royale title is 0.25.0, and players can download it via the Google Play Store. Another way to update the game would be to use the APK file on this game's official website.

The following sections provide instructions for both methods.

PUBG Mobile Lite APK download link and installation process

If you wish to side the game’s APK file, then you are advised to follow the steps presented below:

Step 1: Open the game’s official website on any web browser. You may use the link given below to access the webpage.

PUBG Mobile Lite official website link for downloading APK file: Click here

Step 2: Click the APK download button, present in the center of the webpage.

You must click on the "APK Download" button to start the download for the game's APK (Image via Tencent)

The package is 714 MB, and your device must have enough storage space to install the game and download its associated resource files.

Furthermore, because Tencent publishes the file directly on this title's website, you should use it and avoid APKs from other sources. This is because they may include viruses capable of posing a threat to the security of your device.

Step 3: Once the APK download is complete on your device, navigate through storage and install it. You may have to toggle on the Install from Unknown Source option when prompted if this has not been done previously.

Step 4: After the installation, run this battle royale title and download the update, if any are available. You can then enter the battlegrounds with your friend.

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite from Google Play Store

You may also download the game through the Google Play Store page (Image via Google Play Store)

To download the game from Google's Play Store. Search for PUBG Mobile Lite on the platform. Then, simply press the Install or Update button to get the latest version of this battle royale title on your Android device.

However, to play the game, you may have to download extra resource packs and a few updates. The same is also applicable when you download this title using its APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile Lite is blocked in India, and players from the country should not download or play the game on their devices. Instead, they can engage in Krafton’s other IP, BGMI, which was exclusively developed for the Indian market.

