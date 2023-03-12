PUBG Mobile Lite 0.25.0 APK download link and installation guide

PUBG Mobile Lite caters to market players drawn to the battle royale genre but lacks the hardware required to run the regular version. The game is exclusive to the Android platform. Its minimalistic requirements enable it to run smoothly on even the most entry-level devices, making it highly accessible to players worldwide.

Although PUBG Mobile Lite updates follow no fixed schedule, the developers periodically release updates to ensure the optimal experience is delivered to the users. The latest 0.25.0 version went live earlier this month and is now available for download.

Since users on separate versions cannot play the battle royale game together, they must switch to the latest version. Many players prefer to utilize the APK file for various reasons, and developers officially provide it on their websites.

Steps to download and install PUBG Mobile 0.25.0 using the official APK file

Besides having the option to download the game from the Google Play Store, you may also sideload the APK file offered on the official website. You may follow these instructions to get the PUBG Mobile 0.25.0 APK file and play the latest version of the battle royale title.

Step 1: Head to the official PUBG Mobile Lite website, and you may use the link below to access the webpage.

Official website - https://www.pubgmlite.com/en-US/

Click the APK Download button to begin downloading the latest 0.25.0 APK file (Image via Tencent)

Step 2: After landing on the webpage, users may click the APK Download button to begin downloading the 0.25.0 APK file.

The file comes in around 714 MB in size. Hence, before proceeding with the download, it becomes necessary to ensure enough storage space is available on the device.

Step 3: Finally, install the 0.25.0 APK, but before proceeding, toggle on the “Install from Unknown Source” option; otherwise, the installation will not go through.

You may sign in to your existing account or create a new one (Image via Tencent)

Step 4: After the installation, you may sign in to your existing game account or create a new one.

Step 5: You can enjoy playing the battle royale title. You may have to download additional resources to enjoy all the maps and modes.

Sometimes, you may face a parsing error while installing the game. In this situation, you may try again to install the APK file. If the problem persists, you may consider downloading the file again and following the same procedure to install the file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile Lite was blocked in India under Section 69A of the IT Act in September 2020. Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised to refrain from downloading or playing the battle royale title on their devices.

Poll : 0 votes