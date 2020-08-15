PUBG Mobile Lite APK+Data for Android: Download link

PUBG Mobile Lite was made for players with low-end devices. The game can smoothly run on any smartphone under 2 GB RAM, without lag issues. It was officially released globally on 25th July, and is only available for Android users.

The easiest and safest way to download PUBG Mobile Lite is from Google Play Store. However, there's another prominent method to install the game on smartphones. We are talking about using APK and Data files to play PUBG Mobile Lite.

In this article, we explain this method and the steps to install them in Android devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite APK+Data download and install process

Download link for Android: https://bit.ly/3gZHqUR

Steps to install PUBG Mobile Lite APK+Data in Android:

Visit the above link in your browser and download the necessary files of PUBG Mobile Lite. Open file manager on your phone and click on downloaded file Android_Litetrunk_No73_0.18.0.11047_Shipping_Google_CE.signed.shell.apk. Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet, by navigating to Settings>Safety and Privacy>Install Apps from Unknown Sources. Once the installation of the APK file is complete, create a new folder, com.tencent.iglite, in Android/Data. Copy and paste the downloaded Data file of the game in the directory. Open the PUBG Mobile Lite app and enjoy the game.

The size of the game is around 500 MB. Therefore, make sure to check that your device has 1 GB of free storage space.

In case the downloaded file shows an error: There was a problem parsing the package, then consider downloading both the APK and Data files and installing them again.

Difference between PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite

For those who are new to the game, PUBG Mobile Lite offers the same experience that you get in the standard version: PUBG Mobile. However, the significant difference between is the file size and visual quality.

PUBG Mobile weighs around 2 GB and offers better graphics quality. On the other hand, PUBG Mobile Lite comes with 500 MB of download size and provides a toned-down graphics experience.

