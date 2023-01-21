PUBG Mobile Lite APK download link, file size and more

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, better known in short as PUBG, is an online battle royale game developed by Krafton and Tencent Games which was released in 2017. The game earned a reputation as one of the top battle royale games of all time for mobile and even today, it is often pitted in comparison with Fortnite.

Two years later, the developers rolled out a "lite" version of the game known as PUBG Mobile Lite for players who were playing on low-end devices. The game possessed the exact same features and elements the original version had, but had minimized graphics to run smoothly on low-end devices.

The game's popularity was short-lived after a successful run of three years when the Government of India imposed a ban on all products and applications made by China over security concerns and rising geopolitical tensions between the two countries. Both the original and lite versions of the game were banned in 2020 and subsequently removed from all mobile app stores.

PUBG Lite still has a significant player base and although it's not available to download from Google Play Store and Apple's App Store, fans can still download the game from third-party websites.

System Requirements for PUBG Mobile Lite

Below are the system requirements to run the game smoothly on your mobile device. With each update, the file size may vary, so it is recommended to have at least 700 MB of free storage on your device as the initial file size will be over 600 MB.

This will ensure you have adequate storage for future updates and resource downloads, as well as it will guarantee the best performance your mobile can give when running the game. While you can't expect the same fidelity from the game as the original version, you can still optimize the graphical settings for the best experience.

Operating System: Android 4 and above

Minimum RAM: 1 GB

Minimum Free Space: 600 MB

Processor: Qualcomm Processor

Please find the website from which you can install the game. It is important that you install both the APK and OBB files. Before installing the APK, extract the OBB and transfer the file to Android > OBB. Once the transfer is complete, install the APK and enjoy.

Disclaimer:

Since PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India, users from this region must stay away from playing the game.

