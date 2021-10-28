PUBG Mobile Lite APK download link for version 0.22.0 on Android devices

PUBG Mobile Lite's latest iteration, i.e. the 0.22.0 version, was released a few weeks ago. As with all updates, new content has been added to the game, including a plethora of cosmetic items like upgradable gun skins.

Users who haven't yet installed the game on their mobile devices can use the Google Play Store. Another option is to download the APK file from the official website for PUBG Mobile Lite.

Disclaimer: Due to the ban of PUBG Mobile Lite in India, players from the country should avoid downloading the game on their devices.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update using the APK file

Below is the comprehensive procedure for downloading and installing the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update:

Step 1: Players will need to visit PUBG Mobile Lite's official website that offers the APK for download. The link for the same has been given below:

To visit PUBG Mobile Lite's official website: Click here.

Step 2: Upon reaching the game's website, individuals must press the "APK Download" button. Once clicked, the download process for APK will be initiated.

Readers should keep in mind that the file size is 714 MB, and they may run into problems if they don't have ample storage on their smartphones.

After reaching the game's official website, the APK file can be downloaded (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 3: To install the application, users need to first enable the "Install from Unknown Source" setting on their phones.

They can then proceed with the installation process for the game.

Gamers can log in using their accounts after the end of installation (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: As soon as the installation is complete, gamers can launch the app and sign in with their accounts.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

By doing so, they will be able to access the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update.

In the event of a parsing error, users should consider reinstalling the file. They will need to download the file for PUBG Mobile Lite again and repeat the steps outlined above.

Edited by Siddharth Satish