Source: PUBG Lite Mobile

PUBG Mobile is one of the most played games on smartphones and the game, which was released two years ago, is now available in two different variants - PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. The latter is made for low-end devices that don't have enough RAM to support the original version of the game.

Battle Coins in PUBG Mobile Lite, commonly known as BC, is a special in-game currency that can be earned by performing well in the game. To get free BC, all you need to do is complete daily missions and play the regular events.

PUBG Mobile Lite BC Generator: Legal or Not?

The other way of having unlimited BCs in PUBG Mobile Lite is through PUBG Mobile BC generator. This hack allows you to get as much as BC as you want. All you have to do is enter the details and you will find unlimited BCs in your account.

This might be a fascinating hack but, you could get into trouble for it as well. The PUBG Mobile BC generator is illegal to use and the Corporation can ban your account for more than 2000 days.

The PUBG Mobile BC generator is unethical to use. Firstly, this method is not even promoted by the officials, meaning that it is a third-party supported hack. Secondly, in the game, you can never get unlimited BCs and UCs. These coins are costly and you need to spend money to get them.

Source: YouTube Thumbnail

There have been many platforms where one can enter details and get unlimited access to the BCs. However, at times, the accounts are either banned for months or suspended permanently depending upon the type of hack one uses.

Source: Times of India

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Beta Update has been rolled out, days before the new update hits the global servers. The latest update will bring brand new modes like the Payload Mode, new outfits, new clan features and much more.