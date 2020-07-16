PUBG Mobile Lite BC generator: Real or Fake?

PUBG Mobile Lite has a plethora of eye-catching skins, costumes, and emotes. Even though these items don't enhance the gameplay in any manner, they are keenly desired by many players.

BC or the Battle Coin is the in-game currency of the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile Lite. For some, the in-game currency is costly and not worth buying. Hence, some players look for various ways to get BC for free. Many of them stumble across websites that claim to provide BC for free via a tool named BC Generator.

In this article, we discuss if these websites are legitimate and if the process is legal or not.

What is BC Generator in PUBG Mobile Lite?

Various websites claim to provide the players with a tool that lets them generate indefinite amount of BC. However, most of these websites are fake and illegitimate. Most of the currency value is stored in the in-game servers, which can't be bypassed.

Is it legal, and does it work?

As stated earlier, these generators do not work and are not legitimate. Using such websites is never recommended as they are illegal.

As clearly stated, players should use only authorised channels to purchase BC. Players might get banned for entering their details in such websites. Many of these websites also require a so-called 'impossible' human verification.

On top of that, many of these websites require the players to enter their account details. Hence, the accounts can be hacked.

Conclusion

Players should never use third-party tools such as BC Generator in PUBG Mobile Lite. These tools are fake and never recommended for use.

Players can try out various legitimate apps like Google Opinion Reward and GPT websites like Swagbucks. The applications reward the players for completing specific tasks.

