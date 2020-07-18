PUBG Mobile Lite is a toned-down version of the PUBG Mobile and has gained huge popularity among players with low-end devices. The lite version was, in fact, specifically designed for such users. Nowadays, most players play PUBG Mobile Lite with different control setups to help them get more out of the game.

In this article, we have discussed the best 3-finger claw control layout for PUBG Mobile Lite players.

Best 3-finger claw control layout in PUBG Mobile Lite

For players who want to change to a 3-finger claw setup, we have shared one of the best such layouts here. With this setup, a player can do various in-game tasks like shoot and crouch, shoot and prone simultaneously. It also helps to control recoil in most guns, as well as improves a player's reflexes.

Best 3-finger claw control layout

A player can follow this layout to improve reflexes and reaction time, and it is one of the most versatile and basic 3-finger claw controls available. A player can then head to the training grounds to master this layout, and the controls can then be tweaked as per the his/her comfort. He/she can move some buttons here and there to make the setup look more promising.

Best sensitivity settings for 3-finger claw setup

These sensitivity settings will surely help a player improve his/her aim and shooting. He/she can alter these sensitivity settings according to preferences to get the perfect sensitivity settings.

Camera sensitivity:

No scope: 105%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65%

2x Scope: 30%

3x Scope: 22%

4x Scope, VSS: 17%

6x Scope: 13%

8x Scope: 9%

ADS sensitivity settings:

No scope: 115%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 55%

2x Scope: 35%

3x Scope: 20%

4x Scope, VSS: 16%

6x Scope: 14%

8x Scope: 12%

