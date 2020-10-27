PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the eminent names in the battle royale category. The game allows players to get the same PUBG experience on smartphones with low specifications. Players can buy colorful attires, weapon skins, and more in-game items to get the best gaming experience on their devices.

A player can excel in various fields in PUBG Mobile Lite by customizing his/her control layout. It opens many opportunities for players as they can crouch+shoot as well as prone+shoot simultaneously. Overall, the aiming accuracy of a player improves to a great extent, along with better gameplay.

One of the best control layouts in PUBG Mobile Lite is the four-finger claw setup. In this article, we discuss the best four-finger claw layout for the players in the game.

PUBG Mobile Lite: Best 4-finger claw setup

Players can copy this four-finger claw setup as it is one of the most comfortable four-finger claw layouts. However, players can change any specific buttons for more improvement in their reflexes in the game. With the help of a four-finger claw setup, a player will be able to notice an extraordinary improvement in the reaction time of his/her ADS and recoil control.

Best sensitivity settings for 4-finger claw setup

We also share the best sensitivity settings for a four-finger claw player. These sensitivity settings are set in such a way, which improve the recoil control and aim accuracy of a player.

PUBG Mobile Lite

Camera Sensitivity Settings:

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 120-180%

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 90-150%

Red Dot, Holographic: 45-70%

2x Scope: 70%

3x Scope: 80-100%

4x Scope: 50-90%

6x Scope: 10%

8x Scope: 5%

ADS Sensitivity Settings:

TPP No scope: 95-100%

FPP No scope: 100-120%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 55-60%

2x Scope: 37-45%

3x Scope: 30-35%

4x Scope: 25-30%

6x Scope: 20-23%

8x Scope: 10-13%

Gyroscope Sensitivity Settings:

TPP No scope: 250-300%

FPP No scope: 250-300%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 200-300%

2x Scope: 250-300%

3x Scope: 180-240%

4x Scope: 170-210%

6x Scope: 40-100%

8x Scope: 40-80%

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.