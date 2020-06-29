PUBG Mobile Lite: Best Android emulator to play the game

PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version of PUBG Mobile, introduced for lower-end devices.

We talk about the best emulator to play PUBG Mobile Lite in, along with its features.

Best Android emulator to play PUBG Mobile Lite (Picture Source: Wallpapercave.com)

Millions from across the world enjoy the battle royale game, PUBG Mobile. Due to its mass popularity, the lighter version named PUBG Mobile Lite was introduced as well, which enabled players with low-end devices to experience this game. This offering has now become equally-popular to its bigger cousin.

There are also some who would want to play PUBG Mobile Lite on their desktops, and they require an emulator to do so. As a result, they seek the best emulator to help them play PUBG Mobile Lite. If you are one of those players, this article is for you.

Which is the best Android emulator to play PUBG Mobile Lite?

Gameloop

Gameloop emulator

Gameloop is one of the most-popular emulators available, and enables players to run various mobile games on their desktops. This emulator is trusted by the community, as it is developed by Tencent Games — the creators of PUBG.

PUBG Mobile Lite is not directly available for download on Gameloop, and players have to download the APK file from the official PUBG Mobile Lite website and then add it to the emulator manually.

They can do so by clicking the 'Add an App' option available under the 'My Games' tab.

Click here to visit the official website.

Some of the features of the emulator

An AOW engine which ensures lag-free gaming.

2K resolution support

Lower minimum requirements

Easy control mapping, and so forth.

It is important to note that emulators are not allowed in tournaments, with the developers stating that emulator players will only face fellow emulator players.

There are several other emulators available for download that the players can utilise to play PUBG Mobile Lite as well. However, many players prefer Gameloop due to its features. The choice of emulator, however, is subjective and players can choose whichever one they prefer.