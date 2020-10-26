PUBG Mobile Lite: Best sensitivity settings for gyro players

PUBG Mobile Lite was introduced for players with low-end devices. The game ensures an immersive PUBG experience without requiring any high specifications on your smartphone. Players can enable various settings like the gyroscope for a better and improved gameplay. In this article, we discuss the best settings for gyro players in the PUBG Mobile Lite game.

Camera Sensitivity Settings:

These sensitivity settings play an integral role in making your in-game movement slow or quick. Camera sensitivity settings are also responsible for speedy reflexes. If these settings are less, you might be a bit slow to shoot your enemies. Or, if too much, then your on-screen movement will be much quicker. There are chances your aim won't set on your target.

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 120-180%

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 90-150%

Red Dot, Holographic: 45-70%

2x Scope: 70%

3x Scope: 80-100%

4x Scope: 50-90%

6x Scope: 10%

8x Scope: 5%

ADS Sensitivity Settings:

PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings

ADS or Aim Down Sight sensitivity settings come into play whenever a player opens his scope in the game. These settings have no use for gyro players in PUBG Mobile Lite. However, you can try out these sensitivity settings to improve your reaction timing for different scopes.

TPP No scope: 95-100%

FPP No scope: 100-120%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 55-60%

2x Scope: 37-45%

3x Scope: 30-35%

4x Scope: 25-30%

6x Scope: 20-23%

8x Scope: 10-13%

Gyroscope Sensitivity Settings:

PUBG Mobile Lite provides players with the option to enable the gyroscope in their smartphone to control the recoil of various weapons and their movements just by tilting their device in either direction. These sensitivity settings will help players to find their perfect set of sensitivity settings for better recoil control as well as sharp aiming skills.

TPP No scope: 250-300%

FPP No scope: 250-300%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 200-300%

2x Scope: 250-300%

3x Scope: 180-240%

4x Scope: 170-210%

6x Scope: 40-100%

8x Scope: 40-80%

