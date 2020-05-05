How to download PUBG Mobile Lite Beta 0.17.0 Update

Credits: REBLOGTECH

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Beta Update has been rolled out, days before the new update hits the global servers. The new update will bring brand new modes like the Payload Mode, new outfits, new clan features and much more.

The players can download the Beta Update and try out these features before the update is released officially. Sportskeeda has provided you the link to download the Beta Update on your devices.

Steps to Download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Beta Update

The 0.17.0 Beta Update is available for download only for android devices because the game has not yet been released on the iOS platform. Follow the steps given below to download the beta update.

Download link of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Beta Update

Download the Beta Update from the above link. Navigate to the download folder and open the APK downloaded file. Allow installation of unknown sources by navigating to settings>safety and privacy> Install apps from unknown sources. Click on the 'Install' option after going back. The installation process will take up to 5-10 minutes, depending on your phone and its performance. After completion of the installation, open the PUBG Mobile Lite Beta app and 'Sign In' using the 'Guest' account. In case you get an installation error, try downloading the update again.

There is no need to uninstall the global PUBG Mobile Lite application from your device. PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update is expected to be rolled out between 12th May to 20th May, although the PUBG team has not yet revealed the exact release date.

It will be available for download from the Google Play Store. Along with the addition of Payload Mode, the players will also be able to fly helicopters and use new weapons like a Rocket Launcher.

