PUBG Mobile Lite download for Jio phone: Real or Fake?

There are many videos on the internet that claim that you can run PUBG Mobile Lite on Jio phones.

Here's a look at whether you can actually play the game on Jio phones.

It is not possible to play PUBG Mobile Lite on Jio phone (Picture Courtesy: EBR Youtuber/YT)

PUBG Mobile Lite was launched almost a year ago and was specifically made for users with low-end devices. The game, which will celebrate its first anniversary on July 25, has over 100 million downloads on Google Playstore and is incredibly popular in India.

There are several videos on YouTube that claim that players can download PUBG Mobile Lite on Jio phones. Many players are subsequently curious about the possibility of running the game on their Jio phones.

PUBG Mobile Lite on Jio phone: Real or Fake?

There is no way to run PUBG Mobile Lite on a Jio phone. The videos that claim that it is possible are most likely fake.

Here are some of the reasons that prove the same.

#1 PUBG Mobile Lite is only available for Android devices. Jio phones run on Kai OS, which is not compatible with PUBG Mobile Lite.

#2 Despite PUBG Mobile Lite having lower hardware requirements, it still needs at least 1 GB of RAM to function, according to the official website. Jio phones only have 512 MB of RAM.

#3 The controls of the game are quite complicated for a phone with a keypad.

Conclusion

There is no way to download and play PUBG Mobile Lite on Jio phones. Hence, any claims about the possibility of downloading the game on Jio phones are fake.

