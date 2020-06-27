PUBG Mobile Lite: 5 best guns in the game

Every battle royale game has theoretical aspects that you need to understand to become a better player.

In this article, we will look at the five best guns available in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Credit: youtube.com

Every battle royale game has considerable hidden and theoretical aspects that you must know and understand to get better. This becomes even more important in PUBG Mobile Lite, where the map size is smaller, the number of players lesser and there aren’t as many types of guns available as most gamers are used to.

The latter aspect, especially, is common knowledge. Every good player needs to know his way around the available weapons in PUBG Mobile Lite, and in this article we will do our best to help you. Below is the list of the five best guns available in PUBG Mobile Lite, in no particular order.

5 best guns in PUBG Mobile Lite

Credit: pubg.gamepedia.com

1. AWM: Was there any doubt about this? The AWM is hands down the best sniper in the game, with the highest damage and joint-highest range, and decent stability that can further be improved by equipping the right attachments.

It is obvious that running around with only a sniper, even if you are lucky enough to get your hands on the AWM — which is available only through drop crates — is not a good idea. Therefore, the AWM is most-effective when used with another gun suitable for short to mid-range assaults.

Credit: quora.com

Advertisement

2. AKM: Most gamers' choice of weapon is a face melting AR, and as far as melting faces is concerned, the AKM is the best in the business. This AR has a high fire rate, lethal damage and the stability can be made manageable by using the right attachments.

The AKM is especially useful in short-range combat, which makes it extremely suitable for the PUBG Mobile Lite map, which is smaller than the traditional one.

Credit: pubg.gamepedia.com

3. M416: The M416 is the second AR on this list, though there are not a lot of differences in stats when compared to the AKM. If you do not mind using an AR which has slightly lesser damage and gives more preference to overall gun stability, the M416 is more suitable for you than the AKM.

Further, the M416 has a better bullet speed than the AKM, which doesn’t count for much because of the AKM’s damage prowess, but is still a factor to consider before making a decision.

Credit: pubg.gamepedia.com

4. M249: The M249 is the only SMG on this list. It has a high fire rate, good range and damage stats, and is also more stable than the other SMGs available in PUBG Mobile Lite. Further, what sets the M249 apart is its high magazine capacity. With a hundred bullets in each round, you are highly unlikely to be caught reloading during short to mid-range assaults.

Credit: steamcommunity.com

5. M24: The M24 is the second-best sniper in PUBG Mobile Lite, and like the AWM, is also available via drop crates only. It has high damage, an impressive fire rate and it's only drawback is the high reload time!

In conclusion, the above options are just a personal opinion, as these are some of the best guns that you can find in PUBG Mobile Lite. However, different players are suited to different weapons, and you should try each one out to come up with the most effective combination for yourself.

If you need further help, you can look at the best gun combinations article that we wrote for PUBG Mobile Lite right here.