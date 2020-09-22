PUBG Mobile Lite global version APK download with OBB file: Step by step guide and tips

PUBG Mobile Lite is made explicitly for players who own low-end devices. The developers also periodically roll out updates to make this game more engaging and to enhance the user experience.

In the most recent development, the developers added the Survive Till Dawn mode, which is probably the most significant addition to this title. It is currently running on the 0.19.0 version, and its size is around 535 MB.

While PUBG Mobile Lite is available to download on Google Play Store, there are many other methods to download it. The most prominent one is installing it via APK and OBB files. Here are the guidelines to do so.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are not advised to download the games)

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite global version APK with OBB file download

You don’t need an OBB file to update to the latest version of the game; just the APK file will suffice.

PUBG Mobile Lite global version APK: Click here

Follow the steps given below to download and install the APK.

Step 1: Download the APK from the link mentioned above.

Advertisement

Step 2: Enable the install from unknown sources option. If you haven’t done so already, follow these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Install the APK file. After the installation is complete, you can enjoy playing the latest version of the game.

Tips

#1 The size of the APK file is 535 MB. So, you must ensure that you have sufficient free storage space on your device.

#2 If you encounter an error message stating, ‘There was an error parsing the package’, you can consider downloading the file again and following the steps mentioned above.

#3 Close all the background applications if you are downloading the game using mobile data.

Also read: How to get free BC in PUBG Mobile Lite global version in 2020