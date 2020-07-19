PUBG Mobile Lite God Mod APK: All you need to know

PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the most played mobile battle royale games in the world right now. Players have grown to become immensely competitive in the game and this desire has led a few of them to use different unethical means to win. One of these unscrupulous ways is the use of the God Mod APK.

What is God Mod APK in PUBG Mobile Lite?

The God Mod APK is the modified version of the game client which provides players with indefinite health in a match. Several videos claim to provide a modified version of the game which has this illicit feature as well as an anti-ban feature. However, this is not the case as the Anti-Cheating System keeps an eye on the player's activities in the game.

Tencent Games has made it very clear that the use of any mod APK violates the guidelines laid down by them and is, therefore, prohibited. The use of a mod APK will have serious ramifications as the developers have a stringent policy against cheating.

Is it legal?

This APK is a bland hack and is illegal. The FAQ section of PUBG Mobile Lite states that players are not allowed to use any cheating tools, plugins and auxiliary programs or even the game client's modified version.

A snippet of the FAQ section

Players will, therefore, be banned if they are found guilty of the offence. The guidelines also state that players can also be banned for using an unofficial or cracked version of the game client.

Conclusion

The usage of God Mod APK is not allowed and not recommended. Using modified versions of the game will only lead to the permanent suspension of your account.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Lite gun skin mod: All you need to know