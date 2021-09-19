PUBG Mobile Lite latest 0.22.0 beta APK download links for Android users

New versions of PUBG Mobile Lite are launched periodically, and various improvements are made to the game, and new features are added. As a result, users keenly await for the developers to bring in updates.

The beta version of the upcoming update, i.e., PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0, was recently made available. Users can download the beta using the APK file to check out all the new aspects that the developers have incorporated into it.

A step-by-step guide on downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 beta through APK

Listed below are the steps that players can follow to download and install the latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 beta on their device:

Step 1: Players must first download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 beta APK file from its website. They can be redirected to the page by clicking on the following link:

This is the website through which the players have to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 APK file

APK download link for PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 beta: Click here

Because the APK file is approximately 1001 MB in size, users should ensure that they have enough storage space on their smartphones before downloading.

Step 2: Gamers will need to enable the "Install from Unknown Source" setting on their device if they have not already done so.

Step 3: After that, users can go ahead and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 beta APK file that was downloaded earlier.

Step 4: Once the installation procedure has been completed, gamers can open the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 beta application.

Users can press the "Guest" option to try out the PUBG Mobile Lite beta (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

They can log in using the "Guest" account option and take a look around at the new features in the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 beta update.

If an error occurs during the installation process, gamers are recommended to re-download the APK and repeat the steps outlined above.

Also Read

Note: Since PUBG Mobile Lite is currently banned in India, players from the country are recommended to refrain from installing and downloading it on their devices.

Edited by Srijan Sen