PUBG Mobile Lite latest 0.22.0 beta update APK download link and new additions revealed

PUBG Mobile Lite is a streamlined version of PUBG Mobile, and it focuses on the original gameplay to create an exciting experience. The intense gameplay and minimum requirements may also be a few of the possible reasons behind the title's popularity worldwide. As per the website, players can enjoy the game on a device with 1 GB of RAM and just 600 MB of storage.

Recently, the game's developers have released a new 0.22.0 beta version, leaving the entire community buzzing about future updates. Users can download it from the official website and take part in the beta test.

Note: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India, and therefore players from the country should refrain from downloading it.

How to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 beta?

You must follow the steps provided below in order to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 beta on your Android device:

First, users must download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 beta

Step 1: First, you should get the APK file from the download link provided below.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 beta download link: Click here

The file's size is around 1001 MB, and thus, there should be enough storage space available on the device to download and install it.

Step 2: After the download is complete, you must turn on the install up from the unknown option if this was not toggled on earlier.

Step 3: Next, you should locate and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 APK file.

Players can sign in as a guest and enjoy playing the beta (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: You can open the game and sign in with the guest account to enjoy playing the beta version.

If an error message pops up stating that there was an error parsing the package, users must first check if they have allowed installations from the unknown source option. If the problem persists, users can download the APK file again and follow the instructions provided above to install the game's beta version.

New inclusions

There are whole new cosmetic items in the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 beta. This primarily includes multiple upgradeable gun skins, which are expected to be added to the global version very soon.

