PUBG Mobile Lite latest 0.22.0 version APK download link and APK file size for Android

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update is the most recent version of the streamlined battle royale game. It was released by the developers over a month ago and introduced a slew of new cosmetics, upgrading gun skins being one of the additions.

Since this game is only available on the Android platform, users have two options for downloading the latest update — Google Play Store or APK file. Individuals can find the latter file on the official PUBG Mobile Lite website itself.

Note: There is a ban on PUBG Mobile Lite in India. Therefore, users in the country should not attempt to download the game.

APK Download link and file size of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 version

Here are the steps to download the APK file and install it on Android devices:

Step 1: As previously stated, the APK is available on the PUBG Mobile Lite website. Hence, the first step is for gamers to visit it on their devices.

They can get there by clicking on the link below:

PUBG Mobile Lite official website: Click here

As the next step, gamers can press the "APK Download" option (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 2: Then, players must click the "APK Download" button, and the download process of the game's APK file will begin shortly.

The APK file size for the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 version is 714 MB. For this reason, they need to make sure they have enough space on their devices to download and install the game.

Step 3: Users can next enable "Install from Unknown Source" on their smartphones. Having done so, they can proceed to install the APK file.

After completing the login, users can play PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: As soon as the game has been successfully installed, it can be opened, and readers can log in with any one of the methods to try out all the new additions in the 0.22.0 update.

Gamers who experience a parsing error during installation are recommended to reinstall the APK. In case they reencounter that problem, they may need to download the file again on their devices.

Edited by Ravi Iyer