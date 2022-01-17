PUBG Mobile Lite latest 0.22.1 update APK direct download link for Android (2022)

PUBG Mobile Lite fans have been waiting for an update since the game’s last major version, 0.22.0, was released in September of last year. Following that, the developers have only included an in-game patch in the form of the 0.22.1 iteration.

It essentially only introduced a few gun skins and other items. Users who have the 0.22.0 version on their devices can complete the update directly in the game. However, those who do not have the game will need to download it first.

Note: Due to the ban of the game in India, players are recommended to avoid downloading the game on their devices. They can play BGMI or wait for the launch of BGMI Lite in the country.

New PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.1 update: How to download for Android using APK (2022)

Steps to download

To obtain the 0.22.1 version, players must first install the 0.22.0 version on their devices. They can procure it by downloading the APK file from the game’s official website:

Step 1: Go to the official website using any web browser. Readers can also visit the website by clicking here.

This is what players have to click to download the APK (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 2: Players will find an ‘APK Download’ button on the website. They need to click on it to start the download procedure for the APK file.

The file size for the 0.22.0 version APK is approximately 714 MB, so gamers should ensure there is sufficient space before starting the download.

Installation guide

After the download, the following steps can be followed:

Step 1: Users should first enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ setting on their mobile devices. Next, they can find the APK file they downloaded and install it.

Step 2: Players can open the application once the installation is done.

The patch is sized around 192.33 MB (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 3: On their screens, they will find an in-game patch for the 0.22.1 version, sized at around 192.33 MB. Once it is completed, individuals can enjoy the latest version of the title.

If a parsing error arises while installing the file, the user can re-download the APK and follow the steps above.

