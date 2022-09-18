PUBG Mobile Lite latest APK download link, file size, and more (September 2022)

Tencent Games launched PUBG Mobile Lite as a lighter variant of PUBG Mobile. This version was meant for the massive user base who had low-end Android devices. Therefore, despite its flaws, the title proved to be a decent option for the fans of battle royale shooters.

With over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store, PUBG Mobile's Lite variant receives consistent updates every now and then. The current version of the game is 0.23.0, which Tencent Games rolled out a few months back, on June 15, 2022. In the following section, readers can learn about this version's download size, official APK link, and installation procedure.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.23.0: APK download link, file size, and installation process

Installing the game via Play Store (Image via Google)

Since the game is available exclusively for Android users, one can find the latest 0.23.0 version on the Google Play Store. Additionally, users can download the APK file through a direct download link available on the game's official website.

Download size for the 0.23.0 version (Image via Google Chrome)

Here are the links for the Google Play Store page and the APK file for the 0.23.0 version:

Direct download link: https://web.gpubgm.com/l/Website/AOS_Lite023_No47_0.23.0.15090_Shipping_ThirdPartyPayment_GLOBAL_ARM32.shell.signed_UAWebsite_lite.apk

https://web.gpubgm.com/l/Website/AOS_Lite023_No47_0.23.0.15090_Shipping_ThirdPartyPayment_GLOBAL_ARM32.shell.signed_UAWebsite_lite.apk Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tencent.iglite&hl=en_IN&gl=US

Players must note that the APK file of the latest version has a download size of 945.82 MB. So one will have to use a stable Wi-Fi connection to successfully download and install it.

Readers should also take a look at the minimum system requirements before downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.23.0 on their smartphones:

AOS Version: Android 4.1.1 or above

Android 4.1.1 or above Minimum RAM: 1 GB (Recommended 2 GB for a smoother experience)

In addition to the system requirements, one should ensure that they have read the app permissions on the Google Play Store page dedicated to the title; this is necessary since it's essential to learn how an app uses personal data.

How to download latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite?

A direct download link is available on the official website (Image via Tencent Games)

Google Play Store

Here's a step-by-step guide to downloading the 0.23.0 version of the game:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store app on your device.

Step 2: Search for the title and tap on the relevant results.

Step 3: Tap on the install button to start the download. It may take a few minutes, so be patient.

Step 4: After completion of installation post-download, launch the app and download additional update files.

Step 5: Log into the game using any preferred platform or method.

The official direct download link for APK file

You can also follow the steps given below to install the APK via PUBG Mobile Lite's official website:

Step 1: Copy the link provided earlier and paste it into the search/URL bar of a web browser to start the download.

Step 2: After downloading the APK, install the same. You can choose "On" if prompted with the "Install from unknown sources" pop-up.

Step 3: Launch the game after installation and download the additional update-related files.

Step 4: Use any preferred method to log in and enjoy the in-game content.

Now that readers have all the information related to the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite, they can decide whether downloading the APK/game is worth it.

