PUBG Mobile Lite latest download link and guide (June 2023)

PUBG Mobile Lite primarily caters to the player segment with entry-level devices that cannot run its enhanced version of the battle royale game. The title is only available on the Android platform, has bare minimum requirements, and can run even on devices with 1GB RAM. It has clicked with the audience and has over 100 million installs on the Google Play Store.

Besides the official store, you can download the game through the APK file that the developer has officially made available through the battle royale title's website. A detailed guide on downloading the latest version of the game is provided in the section below.

Note: PUBG Mobile Lite is blocked in India. Due to government restrictions, you are advised not to download or play the game. Instead, you may play BGMI, the region-specific variant of the popular mobile title by Krafton, that was unblocked recently temporarily.

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite

The developers offer PUBG Mobile Lite's APK on the official website, avoiding players needing to search for other third-party websites. Here is a guide you can follow to download and install the latest version of the battle royale title on your Android devices using this file:

Step 1: Open the game's official website on any browser. You may access the webpage using the link given below:

Official PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here.

Step 2: After landing on the website's main page, click the APK download button on the bottom side of the page. The download will soon commence.

You should ensure sufficient storage space is available on the device before going ahead to avoid any errors during the installation.

Visit the game's website and download it using the APK file (Image via Tencent)

Step 3: After the download is complete, navigate through your device's storage and complete the installation.

It is essential to enable the Install from Unknown Source option before proceeding ahead. In case of a parsing error, you may download the APK file again through the official webpage and perform a fresh installation after deleting the existing version.

Step 4: Next, open PUBG Mobile Lite and download the update in case of any. You can then sign in and start enjoying the game.

It is important to note that if there is any in-game update, you cannot proceed without downloading it. Additionally, individuals on separate versions cannot queue together; hence it becomes imperative to get the latest version.

You may even utilize the Google Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)

You may also download the battle royale game from the Google Play Store. In this case, you may simply access the game's page on the store and click the Install button to get the latest version on your device.

PUBG Mobile Lite link on Google Play Store - Click here

However, you may have to download resources and in-game updates following the installation of the battle royale title.

