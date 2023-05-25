PUBG Mobile Lite update: Is there any new version of the game released in 2023?

Following the immense success of PUBG Mobile, the developers released PUBG Mobile Lite, catering to those who possess devices with lower specifications. The lighter variant features toned-down graphics while retaining the authentic gameplay experience. Updates are introduced a few times every year to make it even more enjoyable, bringing in new features and other content.

Ever since the start of 2023, one major update has been released in the form of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.25.0. With it, new cosmetics made their way to the battle royale title, alongside numerous bugs and glitches getting resolved.

What is the latest PUBG Mobile Lite update, and how to download it?

As mentioned above, only one update was made available by the developers for PUBG Mobile Lite this year, i.e., the 0.25.0 version. This is the latest version that gamers can download on their devices, either through the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. They can also expect the 0.26.0 update to be released anytime later this year.

Details about downloading the latest update are provided below:

1) Google Play Store

The Google Play Store is the primary way to download the game (Image via Google Play Store)

Follow the steps below to learn how you can download the battle royale title via the Google Play Store:

Step 1: Start by launching the Google Play Store on your mobile device and searching for the game via the search bar.

Step 2: Several results will appear, and you will have to select the relevant option from the available ones.

Step 3: You can then click on the “Install” button to start downloading the game. It will soon get downloaded and installed on your device, and you may then log in to enjoy.

2) APK file

Another method to download the game is through the APK file on the website (Image via Tencent)

Apart from the Google Play Store, you can use the APK file to get the 0.25.0 version. The same is made available on the game’s official website.

You can follow the steps below to use the APK file and get the lighter variant of PUBG Mobile on your device:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite at https://www.pubgmlite.com

Step 2: After you land on the website, tap the APK Download button to start the download process for the APK file.

Since the file size is 714 MB, you will have to ensure sufficient storage space on your device before you go ahead with downloading the APK.

Step 3: Upon download completion, enable the “Install from Unknown Source” setting and complete the installation.

Step 4: Finally, boot up the game and log in using the appropriate option to complete the procedure.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite have been banned in India under Section 69A of the IT Act. As a result, players residing in the country must stay away from playing the games.

