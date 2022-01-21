PUBG Mobile Lite latest update for Android devices: APK download link for 0.22.1 version

The 0.22.0 release of PUBG Mobile Lite, made available back in September 2021, was the last major update of the title. Since then, there have only been minor in-game patches, such as the 0.22.1 version, which brought in a few gun skins.

Those with the 0.22.0 update downloaded on their devices will need to complete the patch to get the latest iteration through the Google Play Store. Moreover, users can also use APK files to install the same. Here's a guide to using the latter.

Note: It is advised that Indian users avoid downloading the game due to the ban. However, they can play BGMI or wait for BGMI Lite to be released.

PUBG Mobile Lite new update: How to install 0.22.1 version using APK file

Since gamers need the 0.22.0 version downloaded on their device, they need to ensure that they have the latest update before downloading the patch. They should follow the steps below to ensure the same:

Step 1: Individuals must check whether they have enough space on their phones before downloading the 0.22.0 version’s APK file, which is 714 MB in size.

Pressing this option will start the download for the APK file (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 2: Access the game’s website and tap on the option that says ‘APK Download.’

Step 3: Following the download of the file, enable the option 'Install from Unknown Source' to go ahead with the game's installation.

Upon completing this patch, the users can enjoy the 0.22.1 version (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: Once all the steps mentioned above are done, players can open the game. The patch for the 0.22.1 version will then start downloading in-game, the size of which is 192.33 MB.

Also Read Article Continues below

Players can reinstall the file in the event that they face a parsing error. If that doesn't work, they can re-download the APK and follow the above-mentioned instructions.

Edited by Saman