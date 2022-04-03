PUBG Mobile Lite latest version APK download file, redeem codes, size, and more

PUBG Mobile Lite has emerged as one of the best games for those with low-end devices, and the audience has steadily expanded with each update. The battle royale title’s previous major release was the 0.22.0 iteration, and since then, there have been several patches building up to the 0.22.2 edition.

Users can download the same on their devices using the Google Play Store. Alternatively, individuals will also have the option to utilize the APK file and avail of the game’s latest release.

Note: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India, so users from the nation are not advised to download the game on their devices. However, they can play the regional version – BGMI.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite’s latest version

APK download and size

The APK file for the 0.22.0 version is available on the official website, and users can download it on their devices and then complete the in-game updates to get the 0.22.2 version. Here are the steps they can follow:

Step 1: Gamers can start by visiting the game's official website and pressing the "APK Download" button. The download procedure for the APK file will soon commence.

This is the icon that the players will have to tap (Image via Tencent)

The APK download size is 714 MB, and users will additionally need to have space to incorporate the in-game patches.

Step 2: Once the download is complete, individuals can enable the "Install from Unknown Source" setting and install PUBG Mobile Lite on their devices.

Step 3: Finally, they can complete the in-game updates and sign in using their accounts to enjoy playing the lighter version of PUBG Mobile.

Redeem codes

Like its superior version, PUBG Mobile Lite also features redeem codes that players can utilize to receive free rewards. These are the general steps for redemption:

Step 1: Users should start by heading over to the "Redemption Center" of the game. This URL can be clicked to get to the website.

Enter all the details into the text field (Image via Tencent)

Step 2: Next, they must enter all the asked details into the text boxes. The details include – Character ID, Redeem Code, and Verification Code.

Step 3: Lastly, individuals can tap on the ‘Redeem’ button. A pop-up will appear, and users can press "OK" to complete the procedure successfully.

Step 4: Rewards can then be claimed in-game via the mail section.

Gamers can check out the list of codes released in 2021 by clicking on this link.

Edited by R. Elahi