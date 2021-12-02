PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes released in 2021 so far and how to use them

PUBG Mobile Lite offers players a diverse selection of cosmetic items, including skins, costumes, and other accessories. These items generally require players to spend BC or Battle Coins, which isn't feasible.
Redeem codes come to the aid of those users who cannot spend the in-game currency. In most instances, the code released for PUBG Mobile works for the lighter variant too.
Compilation of PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes released in 2021
- BTOLZBZQJG
- BTLAZBZ5BP
- 150NEWUPDATE
- BPRNZBNZH7B
- BPCQZBZT4E
- BQFUZBZ85Q
- BQFTZBZDUA
- BRVTZBZWBU
- BQAIZBZ6J9T
- BQAJZDZ37Q3
- BPHEZDZV9G
- BPHNZDZXPP
- BPHJZDZXF8
- BPGQZDZKEV
- BPGHZDZBKG
- BPGFZDZE9U
- BMTEZBZPPC
- BMTBZBZ4ET
- BMTDZBZPRD
- BPGFZCZQEP
- BPHEZCZ949
- BPHNZCZ5SH
- BPHJZCZRPB
- BPGQZCZRRK
- BPGHZCZ6BP
- PUBGMCREATIVE
- BMTFZBZQNC
- BMTCZBZMFS
- BNBEZBZECU
- BMTJZDZPPK
- VEZIRBEYEID
- BARISGEID
- GODZILLAKONG
- GODZILLAVSKONG
- TITANSLASTSTAND
- MONSTERDETECTED
- MAY25PUBGMOBILE
- CHICKENIFTAR
- BEAUTY
- LUCKY
- R3HABPUBGM
- HAPPYRAMADAN
- RAMADANMUBARAK
- RAMADANKAREEM
- HEALTH
- HAPPINESS
- PEACE
- HAPPYEASTER
- PUBGM LOVES U
- PUBGM98K
- BUNNY GACHA
- PUBGM GROZA
- PUBGMOBILELOVEU
- LOSTFREQPUBGM
- 20180321
- DRPIKACHUPUBGM
- LOVEPUBGMOBILE
- ALESSOPUBGM
- GETTHEAIRDROP
- ALWAYSAND4EVER
- LUVPUBGMOBILE
- THE FIRST COKEY
- HAPPY3RDBIRTHDAY
- DROPTHEB3AT
- BJJTZBZFP4
- BJHGZBAZ448
- KARZBZYTR
These codes have been released in the past. Users may encounter an error mentioning that the code has expired during the redemption.
Note: The codes mentioned above were released for PUBG Mobile and most of them function for PUBG Mobile Lite. Although they haven't been tested, they worked for PUBG Mobile. Some items may get glitched.
Steps to use PUBG Mobile Lite redemption site
Step 1: Developers have set up a "Redemption Center" website for PUBG Mobile Lite to use the redeem codes. Users must first visit it on their devices.
(This URL can be clicked to reach the respective website.)
Step 2: Carefully input the required details, including Character ID, Redeem Code, and Verification Code.
Step 3: After successfully entering the information, press the "Redeem" button.
A pop-up will appear. Gamers have to confirm their details and then press "OK."
Step 4: Once the redemption is complete, the rewards can be claimed via the mail present in the game itself.