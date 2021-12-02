PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes released in 2021 so far and how to use them

PUBG Mobile Lite offers players a diverse selection of cosmetic items, including skins, costumes, and other accessories. These items generally require players to spend BC or Battle Coins, which isn't feasible.

Redeem codes come to the aid of those users who cannot spend the in-game currency. In most instances, the code released for PUBG Mobile works for the lighter variant too.

Compilation of PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes released in 2021

BTOLZBZQJG

BTLAZBZ5BP

150NEWUPDATE

BPRNZBNZH7B

BPCQZBZT4E

BQFUZBZ85Q

BQFTZBZDUA

BRVTZBZWBU

BQAIZBZ6J9T

BQAJZDZ37Q3

BPRNZBNZH7B

BPHEZDZV9G

BPHNZDZXPP

BPHJZDZXF8

BPGQZDZKEV

BPGHZDZBKG

BPGFZDZE9U

BMTEZBZPPC

BMTBZBZ4ET

BMTDZBZPRD

BPGFZCZQEP

BPHEZCZ949

BPHNZCZ5SH

BPHJZCZRPB

BPGQZCZRRK

BPGHZCZ6BP

PUBGMCREATIVE

BMTFZBZQNC

BMTCZBZMFS

BNBEZBZECU

BMTJZDZPPK

VEZIRBEYEID

BARISGEID

GODZILLAKONG

GODZILLAVSKONG

TITANSLASTSTAND

MONSTERDETECTED

MAY25PUBGMOBILE

CHICKENIFTAR

BEAUTY

LUCKY

R3HABPUBGM

HAPPYRAMADAN

RAMADANMUBARAK

RAMADANKAREEM

HEALTH

HAPPINESS

PEACE

BEAUTY

HAPPYEASTER

PUBGM LOVES U

PUBGM98K

BUNNY GACHA

PUBGM GROZA

PUBGMOBILELOVEU

LOSTFREQPUBGM

20180321

R3HABPUBGM

DRPIKACHUPUBGM

LOVEPUBGMOBILE

ALESSOPUBGM

GETTHEAIRDROP

ALWAYSAND4EVER

LUVPUBGMOBILE

THE FIRST COKEY

HAPPY3RDBIRTHDAY

DROPTHEB3AT

BJJTZBZFP4

BJHGZBAZ448

KARZBZYTR

These codes have been released in the past. Users may encounter an error mentioning that the code has expired during the redemption.

Note: The codes mentioned above were released for PUBG Mobile and most of them function for PUBG Mobile Lite. Although they haven't been tested, they worked for PUBG Mobile. Some items may get glitched.

Steps to use PUBG Mobile Lite redemption site

Step 1: Developers have set up a "Redemption Center" website for PUBG Mobile Lite to use the redeem codes. Users must first visit it on their devices.

This is the official Redemption Center of PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

(This URL can be clicked to reach the respective website.)

Step 2: Carefully input the required details, including Character ID, Redeem Code, and Verification Code.

Step 3: After successfully entering the information, press the "Redeem" button.

In the dialog box, users have to confirm their details (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

A pop-up will appear. Gamers have to confirm their details and then press "OK."

Step 4: Once the redemption is complete, the rewards can be claimed via the mail present in the game itself.

