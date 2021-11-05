PUBG Mobile Lite latest version APK file size, download link, and system requirements in November 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite, which is the streamlined version of PUBG Mobile, has rapidly gained popularity on the mobile platform due to its low device requirements. The game is updated regularly, and players generally look forward to it since new features are introduced and bugs are resolved.

It has been around a month since PUBG Mobile Lite’s 0.22.0 update was released, and users can directly download it from the Google Play Store. The game can also be freshly installed using the APK file.

Note: Indian players should avoid downloading PUBG Mobile Lite on their smartphones as the game is banned in the country.

Download link and other details about PUBG Mobile Lite’s latest 0.22.0 update

APK Download

The PUBG Mobile Lite website provides an APK file. Here are the steps on how users can utilize it:

Step 1: The first step for players is to open a web browser and visit PUBG Mobile Lite’s official website. Readers can visit the page by clicking on this link.

On this site, they can find the official APK file for the latest version (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 2: Next, after players click on the 'APK Download' option, the file will soon get downloaded on their devices.

The size of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 APK file is 714 MB. Players need to make sure that their devices have enough storage space.

Players can log in through the method linked to their account (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 3: The 'Install from Unknown Source' setting has to then be enabled. Gamers will now be able to install the APK file.

Step 4: After the installation process, the application can be opened and individuals can sign in using their accounts.

Players can reinstall the game in case of a parsing error. They will need to download the APK file once again if the problem persists.

Requirements

Requirements that the developers have stated on Tencent Helpshift (Image via Tencent)

Listed below are the requirements mentioned by Tencent for PUBG Mobile Lite:

OS: Android 4.1 or higher

RAM: 1GB (minimum) or higher

