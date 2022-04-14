PUBG Mobile Lite latest version download: APK link, file size, system requirements, and more in 2022

PUBG Mobile Lite is among the most popular battle royale shooter games available for smartphones. The game's launch was solely focused on competing with Garena Free Fire and providing a PUBG Mobile-like alternative to lower-end Android users. Thus, developers have been somewhat successful in doing so.

PUBG Mobile Lite has more than 100 million installs on the Google Play Store and is only available for AOS devices. Thus, Google Play Store is the preferred way to install the Lite variant of PUBG Mobile. However, users can still use other legitimate ways to install the game, like downloading the APK file.

Where to download the official PUBG Mobile Lite APK file

APK link on the official website (Image via Krafton)

The APK's download link is available on the game's official website and the Google Play Store link.

What is the download size?

Download size (Image via Google Chrome)

The download size of the APK file is close to 714 MB. Thus, gamers should use a Wi-Fi connection to complete the download readily and steadily if available.

Minimum system requirements and the latest version

Minimum system requirements for the Lite variant (Image via Google Play Store)

As per the Google Play Store, PUBG Mobile Lite's current version is 0.22.0, while users can install the 0.22.2 version using the APK links. The minimum system requirements for the Lite variant of PUBG Mobile are:

AOS Version: Android 4.1.1 or above

Android 4.1.1 or above Minimum RAM: 1 GB

Players must use a device with at least 2 GB for a relatively smoother experience, as the minimum system requirements on paper are usually not that accurate. Moreover, the device should also have a decent processor from the Snapdragon 4 series or an equivalent one.

How to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite APK

Additional update resources for the Lite variant (Image via Krafton)

The Lite variant of PUBG Mobile is yet to receive its much-awaited patch update 0.23.0, which is expected to arrive in the upcoming days. Meanwhile, players can follow the steps given below to download the current version:

Step 1: Open the game's official website using the link here.

Step 2: Tap on the "APK Download" tab given on the homepage, and the download will start.

Step 3: Players will need to install the APK file after complete download. They can switch on the "Install from unknown resources" setting to enable the installation.

Note: A parsing error occurs while installing an APK file on rare occasions. Users can try installing the file multiple times, and if it still fails, they need to download it again while deleting the older APK.

Step 4: Players need to open and install the required update packages of size 356 MB. Upon completion, they can relaunch the application and enjoy the in-game content without much hassle.

TapTap is another method for users to download and install APK files for almost any mobile game around the globe. Thus, users can download the TapTap app and use it akin to Play Store to locate and download the global version of PUBG Mobile's Lite variant.

Note: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India as of September 2020. Thus, players should refrain from downloading it.

