PUBG Mobile Lite new 0.22.1 update APK download link and file size revealed

PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the best games of its genre available on the Android platform. The game allows users with low-end handsets who cannot play PUBG Mobile to enjoy a similar experience.

The frequent release of new versions further adds to the players’ excitement as features are introduced, alongside bug fixes and more. The most recent update (0.22.0) was released a while back, and the developers have since incorporated an in-game patch (0.22.1) that added a few gun skins.

Here is a guide on how individuals can download the latest iteration.

Note: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India and players from the country should avoid downloading it. They can play BGMI or wait for the launch of BGMI Lite.

Download link and step-by-step guide for PUBG Mobile Lite new 0.22.1 update

After completing the in-game patch, gamers who have the 0.22.0 version on their devices can instantly access the 0.22.1 patch. Those who do not have it can first install it via an APK file:

Step 1: To begin, players should head to the game’s official website, where they can find the APK file. Users can click here to visit the website directly.

APK Download button will start the download procedure for the game (Image via Krafton)

Step 2: Individuals must tap on the ‘APK Download’ button to start the download procedure.

Step 3: Once the file is on the users’ devices, they can proceed to enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ setting. Next, they can complete the installation.

Step 4: Finally, gamers can open PUBG Mobile Lite. Upon completing the in-game patch, they can log in to their accounts and enjoy the 0.22.1 iteration.

In the case of a parsing error, players may need to redownload the APK file and repeat the procedures outlined above.

Size

The size of the patch is 192.33 MB (Image via Krafton)

The APK file for version 0.22.0 is around 714 MB in size, so gamers should guarantee they have adequate space on their smartphone before downloading. Additionally, the size of the in-game patch of the 0.22.1 iteration is 192.33 MB.

