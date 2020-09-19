PUBG Mobile Lite new update 2020: How to download APK file for 0.19.0 update

The latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 has been finally been released globally and has brought numerous new features and changes in the game. In the latest development, the developers have also deployed a hotfix to patch the bugs and glitches.

The list of changes in the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update includes a new Zombie mode, Mirado vehicle in Varenga map and an Autorickshaw vehicle in the waiting lobby. The officials also posted a tweet about the launch of the Survive Till Dawn mode, also known as Zombie mode, and revealed a short gameplay teaser.

Knock Knock!



Who's there?



A ravenous horde of zombie mutants hellbent on eating your brains! Can you survive until dawn? pic.twitter.com/DTkQx8o19K — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) September 18, 2020

Players can visit the official Play Store application in order to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update. However, if a user is unable to download the update due to any possible error, they can follow the steps given below to do so.

Steps to download the APK file for PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 global update:

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are not advised to download the games)

PUBG Mobile Lite's latest global update APK download link: Click here

Players can follow these steps to update the latest PUBG Mobile Lite global version:

Step 1: Download the APK file from the link given above.

Step 2: Enable the install from unknown sources option, if not done already, by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Install the downloaded APK file.

Step 4: Once the installation is complete, log in to your account.

Step 5: Reboot the game when the compilation of resources is done.

Update tips

#1 If players face an error message stating 'there is a problem parsing the package', then they can consider downloading the files again.

#2 Players should try to download the game using a WiFi connection. However, if they are using a 4G connection, they must not perform any other tasks on the device.

#3 Ensure that the device has sufficient storage space which, in this case, is around 600 MB.

#4 Make sure the device has enough charge while downloading the update.