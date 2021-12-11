PUBG Mobile Lite latest update download link for Android: Install version 0.22.0 APK easily

Updates are regularly introduced to PUBG Mobile Lite, and they are among the main reasons behind the constant growth of the battle royale title. Over the years, the game has evolved due to all the new features that the developers have incorporated.

The latest version is the 0.22.0 update, and it was released several months back. To download it, Android users can either utilize Google Play Store or the APK file. The latter can be found directly on the PUBG Mobile Lite website itself.

Note: With PUBG Mobile Lite’s ban in India, users from the nation are advised to avoid downloading the game and playing it. Alternatively, they can enjoy BGMI.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite’s latest update on Android devices using APK file

As mentioned above, the APK file of the game is accessible on its website. Listed below are the steps the users can follow to download and install it on their Android devices:

Step 1: Visit the PUBG Mobile Lite website to get the APK file of the 0.22.0 version. Gamers can reach it directly if they click on this link.

Step 2: Individuals must press the “APK Download” option in the next step. This will initiate the download procedure.

On the game’s website, the file for the newest version can be found (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

The APK file size of PUBG Mobile Lite’s latest release is around 714 MB. Users will need sufficient storage space on their devices to complete the game’s download and installation.

Step 3: Subsequently, gamers must enable the “Install from Unknown Source” setting. Upon doing so, they can proceed with the installation process.

Users should sign in to enjoy the 0.22.0 update of PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: After that concludes, the game can be opened. Individuals would then be required to sign in using their accounts to enjoy the 0.22.0 update of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Gamers can reinstall the APK file if they face a parsing error while installing the lighter version of PUBG Mobile. If this doesn’t resolve the problem, they can download the file again and follow the abovementioned steps.

Edited by Ravi Iyer