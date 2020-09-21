PUBG Mobile Lite new update global version download link: Step-by-step guide and tips

PUBG Mobile Lite is specially developed for players who own low-end devices and who can't play PUBG Mobile on their smartphones. The toned-down version offers the same battle royale experience as PUBG Mobile but its lobby consists of 60 players instead of 100 players.

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update is now live and can be downloaded from several sources. Players can download the latest global update via the Google Play Store application. However, those who are unable to update from the store can download the APK file of the latest version.

Steps to install PUBG Mobile Lite new update global version:

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are not advised to download the games)

PUBG Mobile Lite's latest global update APK download link: Click here

Players can follow these steps to install the latest PUBG Mobile Lite global version:

Step 1: Players would need to download the APK file from the link given above.

Step 2: Next, they would have to to enable the 'install from unknown sources' option, if not done already, by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: They can then install the downloaded APK file.

Step 4: Once the installation is complete, players can log in to their account.

Step 5: They will have to reboot the game when the compilation of resources is done.

Update tips

#1 If players encounter an error message stating, 'there is a problem parsing the package', they should consider downloading the files again.

#2 Players should try to download the game using a WiFi connection. However, if they are using a 4G connection, they must not perform any other tasks on their device.

#3 Players must ensure that their device has sufficient storage space, in this case, around 600 MB.

#4 They must also make sure that the device has enough charge while downloading the update.