PUBG Mobile Lite new update released globally on September 17th, features and changes revealed

Since PUBG Mobile Lite was made available for Android devices, it has gained immense popularity and witnessed a massive surge in downloads over the past few months. The popular battle royale can run on low-end devices, without any lags.

PUBG Mobile Lite is currently running on its latest 0.19.0 version, which was released yesterday, i.e., 17 September. In the latest update, the developers introduced a host of changes and added new features to enhance the gaming experience of the players.

For those who already have the game installed, a download of around 330 MB is enough to successfully update PUBG Mobile Lite. New players will have to download a total of 530 MB.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 features and changes

Here's the list of patch notes published officially on the Play Store:

First-anniversary celebration

Added Varenga: Ruins

New landscape in Varenga

Ruins, caves, and cable car

Improved action: Vaulting

TDM Ruins is online

New ways to ambush

Sliding action

Exclusive SMG: P90

Anniversary features

New icon & lobby

Spawn island fireworks

Winner Pass update

Vouchers and exclusives

Unique gifts & request feature

System update

Space gift sending option

Better Lobby airdrops

Airdrop improvements

Apart from this, several bugs and glitches have also been fixed in the game. This was done to ensure that the players have a smooth battle royale experience.

The primary feature of this update, Survive Till Dawn mode, is also live in the game. In this mode, players will have to survive till the end, like a classic match. They will have to fight zombies who come to attack them during the night. Zombies come in waves and there will be a cooldown period after every wave.

