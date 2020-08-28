PUBG Mobile Lite, like its bigger version, is extremely popular among the masses. It features a variety of exclusive costumes, sets, and more which the players can avail from the in-game store. The users have to use BC (Battle Coins) to obtain such items.

Not everyone can afford to buy thus in-game currency, however, as it has to be procured using real money. Hence, users look for other ways to obtain BC, or these items itself. Sometimes, they come across some websites that claim to generate Redeem Codes, which provide players with a chance to win free rewards. In this article, we discuss the legitimacy of these generators.

PUBG Mobile Lite Redeem Code generator: All you need to know

A snippet of one-such Redeem Code generator

Simply put, there are no Redeem Codes for PUBG Mobile Lite. So, there is no question about any such generator. They are 100% fake and do not work, so the users shouldn't waste their time looking out for these tools.

Below is the response of one moderator in the PUBG Mobile Lite Discord server when asked about the existence of Redeem Codes in the game:

A snippet from the official Discord server of PUBG Mobile Lite

Such 'generators' usually consist of a bogus number of ads, and also ask the players for their login information, hence, carrying a risk of losing the account.

The players need to note that Redeem Codes only exist for PUBG Mobile, and not for PUBG Mobile Lite. Therefore, all such generators for the latter are illegal.

Conclusion

Players are never recommended to use any tool like the Redeem Code generator, as they do not work. They should also avoid using any third-party tools as they are against the ToS of PUBG Mobile Lite.

The developers add various in-game events from which gamers can obtain several items for free.