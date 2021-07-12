PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes for today (July 12th): Free White Rabbit Set and Jungle Prey Parachute

A redemption code in PUBG Mobile Lite offers users an easier way to acquire free rewards. From time to time, the developers release these codes for PUBG Mobile. Moreover, some of these redeem codes also work for the streamlined version.

There is a redemption center where users can claim these rewards, and here is a list of the latest working PUBG Mobile Lite redemption codes.

PUBG Mobile Lite redeem code for today (July 12th)

White Rabbit Set

Here are the two PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes, along with the corresponding rewards:

BMTDZBZPRD - White Rabbit Set (1d)

Jungle Prey Parachute

PUBGMCREATIVE - Jungle Prey Parachute (1d)

Disclaimer: These are working PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes, and gamers must use them quickly before expiration.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global version update: APK download link for Android users

A guide on obtaining rewards via PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes

Players must follow these steps to claim the rewards:

Step 1: Like its better version, PUBG Mobile Lite has a specific redemption center that players must visit.

Enter character ID, redeem code and verification code

Step 2: Once the users are on the website, they must fill in the basic details like their PUBG Mobile ID, the given redeem code, and finally, the verification code.

Step 3: After the details have been entered, they can tap on the yellow redeem button. A message will appear on-screen, asking players to check if their details are correct.

Tap the ok button after checking the details

Step 4: They should click the ok button after verifying the details to complete the redemption process. The rewards will be credited to their PUBG Mobile Lite accounts within a few seconds.

Items have to be claimed from the mail system

Players must collect the items from the game's mail system with 29 days. Also, it is essential to note that the duration for the items claimed is only one day.

Suppose an error pop up reading that the "Redemption limit reached," it means that the code has expired and cannot be claimed any further by the player.

Also read: BGMI vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game is better for 2 GB RAM Android devices in July 2021?

Edited by Ravi Iyer