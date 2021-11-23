PUBG Mobile Lite Redemption Website: Latest redeem codes, how to use and more

PUBG Mobile Lite, like many other Battle Royale games, supports the functionality of the redeem codes. In many cases, some PUBG Mobile codes work for the toned-down version as well, offering an exciting set of rewards for free.

Once players have gotten a hold of an active code, they can utilize it from the official Rewards Center. However, many players do not know the exact procedure. They can use the guide below to accomplish the same.

Steps to use PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes

You may follow the series of instructions listed below:

Step 1: Similar to PUBG Mobile, there is a specific redemption center for PUBG Mobile Lite. You can visit it through this link..

PUBG Mobile Lite can be utilized from the Redemption Center (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 2: Once you reach the website, you will have to enter your character ID, which you can copy from the profile section. Subsequently, you need to fill in the redeem code and the verification code in the respective text field.

The reward for one of the redeem codes (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Working redeem codes

BTOLZBZQJG : 500 BP, “Follow Me” Graffiti, and “Battle” Graffiti.

: 500 BP, “Follow Me” Graffiti, and “Battle” Graffiti. BTLAZBZ5BP: 500 BP, Lilac Attack Set, and Outfit coupon.

The set is not permanent, but rather only a single-day trial.

Both of these codes are working at the moment. If you wish to avail of the items, then you must swiftly redeem them. After expiry, there is no way to circumvent the error.

Step 3: After you have entered the given code, you must hit the redeem button. Soon a dialog box will appear along with the name of the rewards. It will also ask you to confirm the details like the nickname and character ID.

After checking the particulars hit okay (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: You need to ensure that all the details are correct and press the okay button to complete the process.

500 BP, reward for one of the working codes (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 5: The rewards are usually sent to the given account within 24 hours. You may visit the in-game mail PUBG Mobile Lite to collect the individual items.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha