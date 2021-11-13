PUBG Mobile Lite redeem center: How to use codes on official website

To obtain exclusive items in PUBG Mobile Lite, users must typically pay the premium currency, BC. However, they come at a cost, and not everyone can afford to spend money on the game.

As a result, individuals are compelled to resort to alternative methods. Redeem codes and events are two of the most popular options. Many people prefer the former because it is easier to use and requires the least amount of effort.

However, some players are still unaware of how to use PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes. Here’s a guide for them.

What is the PUBG Mobile Lite Redemption Center?

Codes can be only be used by users on the official Redemption Center (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Similar to PUBG Mobile, the developers have set up an official Redemption Center for PUBG Mobile Lite. Gamers can enter a working redeem code on that website and use it to claim the rewards.

They can use the following link to reach the official website of redemption:

PUBG Mobile Lite Redemption Center: Click here.

Using redeem codes to claim rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite

The steps mentioned below can help players utilize the Redemption Center:

Step 1: Gamers need to use the link stated above and visit PUBG Mobile Lite’s Redemption Center.

Step 2: Upon reaching the website, they must fill their Character ID (UID), Redeem Code, and the Verification Code into the text fields.

All this information needs to be filled in by the players (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 3: Once all of these have been entered, the users can press the “Redeem” button to complete the redemption process.

If an error message stating “Redemption Limit Reached” appears during redemption, it indicates that the redeem code is no longer valid.

Users can click on the “OK” button to complete the process (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: If the code is working, a dialog box will appear, asking users to confirm their details. After verifying the information, they can tap on the “OK” button.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Players can then claim their rewards via the mail section in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Edited by Ravi Iyer