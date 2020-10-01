PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version of PUBG Mobile which provides a similar battle royale experience. Just like the original version, PUBG Mobile Lite features a tier-based reward system which is called Winner Pass.

The Winner Pass Season 17 has arrived and has brought in a plethora of skins, outfits, emotes, and more.

In this article, we will discuss the Winner Pass Season 17.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 17 Winner Pass: All you need to know

Players have to complete various missions to obtain WP Points, which in turn increase the WP level. They will be able to claim multiple rewards depending upon their level.

Price

Players will be able to upgrade to the Elite Winner Pass for 280 BC. There is also another variant of the pass - Elite Upgrade Plus - which players can avail for 800 BC. There are a few rewards in the free variant of the pass but they are quite limited.

Start and End date

The Winner Pass Season 17 began on 1st October 2020 and will end on 31st October 2020. After it ends, players will not be able to claim any rewards.

Rewards

Some of the rewards are:

Grinning Executioner Suit (Gold) and Joyful Twist (Emote) (Unlocks at WP level 1)

Zombie – Pan (Unlocks at WP level 5)

Captain Lionheart Headpiece and Wanderer Finish (Unlocks at WP level 10)

Wanderer Backpack (Unlocks at WP level 12)

Silver Lion – QBZ (Unlocks at WP level 15)

Blazing Lion UAZ (Unlocks at WP level 20)

Captain Lionheart Set (Unlocks at WP level 25)

Pastoral Girl Set (Unlocks at WP level 30)

The Ranked Season 8 has also just begun, and the ranks and stats have been reset. The Ranked Season will last for three months.

