PUBG Mobile Lite Season 17 Winner Pass: All the free WP rewards

PUBG Mobile Lite has a plethora of skins, costumes and emotes for players to avail. The Winner Pass is one of the means by which players can obtain such items.

The new Winner Pass Season 17 in PUBG Mobile Lite is finally out, bringing in new cosmetics and items to the game. However, not everyone can purchase the Winner Pass, so the developers have provided players with a free variant.

In this article, we list out all the free WP rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite.

All the free WP rewards IN PUBG Mobile Lite Season 17 Winner Pass

Here are all the rewards that every player will be able to obtain upon reaching specific tiers:

WP Level 1: 500 BP

WP Level 2: 50 Silver

WP Level 3: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Level 5: Grinning Executioner Hat (Gold)

WP Level 7: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

WP Level 9: 65 Silver

WP Level 10: Mission Card (Season 17)

WP Level 12: 65 Silver

WP Level 14: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Level 15: Wanderer Parachute

WP Level 17: 120 Silver

The rewards in the free variant are quite limited but players can upgrade the Winner Pass to get a variety of other items. The Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus cost 280 and 800 BC, respectively.

To reach the higher tiers in the Pass, players would have to complete missions quite regularly.

