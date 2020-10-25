PUBG Mobile Lite is the streamlined version of the famous battle royale game PUBG Mobile. The title is designed to provide the smoothest PUBG experience to players on even low-end smartphones. All the aspects of the game are the same, except the size of maps and weapons damage. Like the original version, players can acquire various titles to look cooler among friends and teammates. In this article, we have discussed the top 5 easiest titles to achieve in PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite: Top 5 easiest titles in the game:

#1 Well-Liked:

Well-Liked title

The easiest title to achieve in PUBG Mobile Lite is 'Well-Liked'. The process to earn this title is very simple. A player needs to receive 1000 likes to receive the 'Well-Liked' title. Players can request their teammates 'like' their account at the end of a match to secure this title.

#2 Overachiever:

Overachiever title

The second easiest achievement or title in PUBG Mobile Lite is 'Overachiever'. To achieve this title, a player needs to cross 1800 achievement points in the game. Players can reach 1800 achievement points quite easily by playing for at least two seasons.

Advertisement

#3 Season Ace:

Season Ace title

Players also get a Season Ace title, by getting into the Ace tier of the game. The Ace tier is one of the most elite tiers in the game, and getting there will be a challenge. Considering that the title is on offer though, it could be motivation enough.

#4 Weapon Master:

Weapon Master title

Another rather effortless title in PUBG Mobile Lite is 'Weapon Master'. The title is only achievable in solo servers, and that too, when the user is in the Platinum tier or above. You will need to complete the following tasks in a single match to achieve the weapon master title:

Advertisement

Kill an enemy with AR Gun

Kill an enemy with SMG Gun

Kill an enemy with Sniper Gun

Kill an enemy with Shot Gun

Kill an enemy with Throwables (Grenades, Molotov cocktails)

Kill the enemy with a Vehicle (Dacia, Buggy, UAZ)

#5 Sharpshooter:

Sharpshooter title

To get the Sharpshooter or Deadeye title in PUBG Mobile Lite, players need to do some required missions. You have to kill three enemy players with consecutive headshots. It is also achievable only in the Solo server, and the player must be in the Platinum tier or above.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.

Also read:

Different Game Modes in PUBG Mobile Lite