PUBG Mobile Lite updated global version download for Android (APK): Step-by-step guide and installation tips

The developers of PUBG Mobile Lite frequently roll out major updates to keep the content fresh and engaging. These updates have not only kept the existing player base glued to the game but have also attracted new players.

PUBG Mobile Lite recently received its much-awaited 0.19.0 update, which added an array of new features like the Mirado car, the Survive Till Dawn mode, a new lobby and much more.

Players can download and update the game directly from Google Play Store. However, if anyone encounters an error while updating the game from the store, they can download the APK file of the updated global version of PUBG Mobile Lite below.

How to install PUBG Mobile Lite new update global version

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are not advised to download the games)

PUBG Mobile Lite's latest global update APK download link: Click here

Players can follow the steps given below to install the latest PUBG Mobile Lite global version:

Step 1: Download the APK file from the link given above.

Step 2: Next, enable the 'install from unknown sources' option, if not done already, by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Advertisement

Step 3: Install the downloaded APK file.

Step 4: Once the installation is complete, you can log in to your account.

Step 5: Reboot the game when the compilation of resources is done.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite latest Global beta version APK download link

Update and installation tips

#1 If players encounter an error message stating, 'there is a problem parsing the package', they should consider downloading the files again.

#2 Players should try to download the game using a WiFi connection. However, if they are using a 4G connection, they must not perform any other tasks on their device.

#3 Players must ensure that their device has sufficient storage space, in this case, around 600 MB.

#4 They must also make sure that the device has enough power while downloading the update.