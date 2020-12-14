PUBG Mobile Lite vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for 2 GB RAM Android devices?

PUBG Mobile Lite and COD Mobile are popular games in the mobile gaming community and are known for the immersive battle royale experiences that they provide.

PUBG Mobile Lite was primarily developed for players with low-end devices and can run in 2 GB and 1 GB RAM phones.

Meanwhile, COD Mobile is a resource-intensive game, which takes up a lot of space on the phone and consumes greater device optimization to provide an immersive gaming experience. Players are recommended to use a phone with 2 GB RAM and above to play COD Mobile.

COD Mobile

Minimum system requirements

Here are the minimum requirements of COD Mobile as stated on the official website:

"Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible with Android devices with at least 2 GB of RAM and running Android 5.1 and above."

COD Mobile has a 2.1 GB installation file size.

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum system requirements

Download Size - 567 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1GB (Recommended-2GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

The minimum system requirements and the installation file size of COD Mobile are more than double the size of PUBG Mobile Lite.

This article will now compare these two games based on graphics and gameplay, which are the key aspects of a game's hardware support.

Gameplay

PUBG Mobile Lite and COD Mobile share similar battle royale elements. However, while the former has 60 players spawning on an island, the latter has 100 players landing on the battleground.

The matches in PUBG Mobile Lite last for a maximum of 20 minutes, offering intense games in a short duration. Meanwhile, COD Mobile matches last for at least 25-30 minutes, requiring more device engagement and resulting in choppy in-game frames.

Graphics

COD Mobile offers great graphics with its vibrant color schemes, in-game map detailings, and high contrast frames. PUBG Mobile Lite is also a good performer in terms of graphics, with its realistic theme and great in-game details.

Both COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite offer 60FPS support on mid-range smartphones and above.

Conclusion: Which game is better for 2 GB RAM Android devices?

Both PUBG Mobile Lite and COD Mobile provide immersive gameplay with great graphics availability. However, the game that will run better on 2GB RAM devices is undoubtedly PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite is made for low-end devices and can perform better than COD Mobile without any lag. COD Mobile can also run in 2 GB RAM phones, but the outcome won't be as smooth as that of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Hence, PUBG Mobile Lite is a much better option to choose for 2 GB RAM devices.