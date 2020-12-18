PUBG Mobile Lite vs. COD Mobile: Which game is better for 4 GB RAM Android devices?

PUBG Mobile Lite and COD Mobile are popular games in the mobile gaming community and are known for their immersive battle royale experiences.

PUBG Mobile Lite was primarily developed for players with low-end devices and can even run on 2 GB and 1 GB RAM phones.

Meanwhile, COD Mobile is a resource-intensive game that takes up lots of space on the phone. It consumes greater device optimization to provide an immersive gaming experience. Players are recommended to use a phone with 3 GB RAM and above to play COD Mobile.

Hence, it is evident that both titles can run pretty smoothly on 4 GB RAM devices.

This article elucidates their minimum system requirements and compares the hardware support to see which game runs better on 4 GB RAM phones.

COD Mobile

Minimum system requirements

Here are the minimum requirements of COD Mobile as stated on the official website:

"Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible with Android devices with at least 2 GB of RAM and running Android 5.1 and above."

Advertisement

COD Mobile has a 2.1 GB installation file size.

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum system requirements

Download Size - 567 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1GB (Recommended-2GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

The minimum system requirements and the installation file size of COD Mobile are more than double PUBG Mobile Lite's size.

Comparison based on graphics and gameplay

#1 - Graphics and visuals

COD Mobile offers excellent graphics with its vibrant color schemes, in-game map detailings, and high contrast frames. PUBG Mobile Lite is also a good performer in graphics, with its realistic theme and great in-game details. It is designed by Unreal Engine 4 and delivers good visuals and graphic works.

Both COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite offer 60 FPS support on 4 GB RAM smartphones and above.

#2 - Gameplay

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile Lite and COD Mobile share similar battle royale elements. However, while the former has 60 players spawning on an island, the latter has 100 players landing on the battleground.

The matches in PUBG Mobile Lite last a maximum of 20 minutes, offering intense games over short durations. Meanwhile, COD Mobile matches last at least 30 minutes, requiring more device engagement and resulting in choppy in-game frames.

Conclusion:

Which game is better for 4 GB RAM Android devices?

Both PUBG Mobile Lite and COD Mobile provide immersive gameplay with great graphics availability. However, the game that can run better on 4GB RAM devices is PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite is made for low-end devices and can perform better than COD Mobile without any lag. The latter can also run pretty well on 4 GB RAM phones, but the outcome won't be as smooth as PUBG Mobile Lite.

Hence, PUBG Mobile Lite is a much better option to choose for 4 GB RAM devices.