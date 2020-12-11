PUBG Mobile Lite vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for low-end Android devices?

PUBG Mobile Lite and COD Mobile are popular games in the mobile gaming community.

PUBG Mobile Lite was developed primarily for players with low-end devices. Meanwhile, COD Mobile is a resource-intensive game, which usually takes up a lot of space on the phone and consumes greater device optimization to provide an immersive gaming experience.

COD Mobile

Minimum system requirements

Here are the minimum requirements of COD Mobile as stated on the official website:

"Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible with Android devices with at least 2 GB of RAM and running Android 5.1 and above."

COD Mobile has a 2.1GB installation file size.

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 567 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1GB (Recommended-2GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Overall, the minimum system requirement and the installation file size of COD Mobile is more than double the size of PUBG Mobile Lite.

This article will now compare these two games based on graphics and gameplay, which are the key aspects of a game's hardware support.

Gameplay

PUBG Mobile Lite and COD Mobile share similar battle royale elements. However, while the former features 60 players spawning on an island, the latter has 100 players landing on the battleground.

The matches in PUBG Mobile Lite last for a maximum of 20 minutes, offering intense games in a short duration. COD Mobile matches, however, last for at least 25-30 minutes and requires more device engagement.

Graphics

COD Mobile offers great graphics with its vibrant colour schemes, in-game map detailings and high contrast frames. PUBG Mobile Lite is also a good performer in terms of graphics, with its realistic theme and great in-game details.

Both COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite offers 60FPS support on mid-range smartphones and above.

Conclusion: Which is better?

Both games provide immersive gameplay with great graphics availability. However, the game that will run better on low-end Android devices is predictably PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite is made for low-end devices and can perform better than COD Mobile without any lag. COD Mobile requires greater device optimization than PUBG Mobile Lite, which is why the latter is a much better option to choose for low-end devices.