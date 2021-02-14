PUBG Mobile Lite vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for low-end phones in 2021?

PUBG Mobile Lite and COD Mobile are mega-popular titles in the Esports community, and both of them are known for offering great gameplay experiences.

However, COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are two different titles with a very different approach to the game and separate gameplay styles and graphic optimization.

This article shares an insight into these titles' minimum device requirements and sees which will be the best for low-end Android devices.

COD Mobile

Minimum system requirements

Here are the minimum requirements for COD Mobile as stated on the official website:

"Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible with Android devices with at least 2 GB of RAM and running Android 5.1 and above."

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum system requirements

Download Size - 600 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Gameplay style

These titles share the same theme of battle royale but have a very different approach to gameplay styles. PUBG Mobile Lite has 60 players landing on a map to fight it out against each other. The in-game feel is realistic, with one match that lasts about 15-20 minutes.

COD Mobile is more fast-paced and arcade-styled. The game has 100 players landing on the map, and the average match duration is 25-20 minutes.

Graphics optimization

Unreal Engine 4, which normally designs PC games, has developed PUBG Mobile Lite. The graphics in the game are praiseworthy, as it contains plausible map textures. It has comprehensive frame textures with color schemes and high contrast.

Call of Duty Mobile is also an excellent title, offering rich graphics. There are diverse and high-contrast color schemes in the game. But the title isn't natural and realistic and has more arcade-ish themes that intrigue most of the players.

Conclusion

Image via Yanrique/ YouTube

Both COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are excellent titles. However, the latter is the most obvious choice for low-end phones.

PUBG Mobile Lite is meant to be made for low-end phones. Hence, it is obvious that it will be a better performer on lower RAM phones than COD Mobile. The former will offer less lag and better graphic optimization for low-end phones (1GB - 2GB RAM) than COD Mobile.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s individual opinion, and choosing one game over the other is absolutely an individual’s personal choice.