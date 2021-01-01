PUBG Mobile Lite vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for mid-end phones?

PUBG Mobile Lite and COD Mobile are prevalent titles in the mobile gaming community and are known for their immersive battle royale experiences.

PUBG Mobile Lite was primarily developed for players with low-end devices and can run smoothly on 2 GB and 1 GB RAM phones.

COD Mobile is resource-intensive and requires greater device engagement. However, both games can run pretty well on mid-range phones.

This article discusses the minimum system requirements and hardware support of both to assess which can run better on mid-range devices.

COD Mobile

Minimum system requirements

Here are the minimum requirements of COD Mobile as stated on the official website:

"Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible with Android devices with at least 2 GB of RAM and running Android 5.1 and above."

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum system requirements

Download Size - 567 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Gameplay

PUBG Mobile Lite and COD Mobile have similar battle royale elements with the same theme of the last man standing. However, while the former sees 60 players spawning on an island, the latter has 100 players landing on the map.

Matches in PUBG Mobile Lite last a maximum of 20 minutes, offering intense and short games. Meanwhile, COD Mobile matches last an average duration of 30 minutes.

Graphics

Both titles have excellent immersive graphic optimization, and both support 60 FPS frame rate support on mid-range devices and above.

COD Mobile offers excellent graphics with its vibrant color schemes, rich in-game map detailings. PUBG Mobile Lite also has distinctive color coordination and high contrast frames. It also dispenses good performance in graphics optimization of the device.

Conclusion: Which is better - COD Mobile or PUBG Mobile Lite?

Both PUBG Mobile Lite and COD Mobile are great performers on mid-range devices. Devices with 3 GB and 4 GB RAM are considered mid-range mobiles, and from the system requirement of these two titles, it is apparent that they can run efficiently on these phones.

However, for a smoother and lag-free experience, PUBG Mobile Lite will be a better option than COD Mobile. It is not so resource-intensive and requires much lesser device optimization than the latter.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's individual opinion, and it is an individual's preference to choose one game over another while regarding their in-game graphics quality.