PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are two of the most played battle royale games on the mobile platform. Both games are immensely popular and boast loyal player bases. Free Fire has over 500 million downloads on Google Play Store while PUBG Mobile Lite has over 100 million downloads.

This article lists out some of the biggest differences between PUBG Mobile Lite and Garena Free Fire.

3 big differences between PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire

#1 Number of players and maps

Golden Woods map in PUBG Mobile lite (Image Source: Techzamazing / YouTube)

PUBG Mobile Lite sees 60 players dropping onto an island to fight it out against one another while Free Fire calls for faster-paced action with 50 users in a game.

Maps are one of the main features of battle royale games. Both games offer the players a variety of options when it comes to maps. Free Fire has a little edge over PUBG Mobile Lite as it has 3 maps, i.e., 1 more than the lighter version of PUBG Mobile.

#2 Characters

Characters in Garena Free Fire

Characters have become a vital part of Garena Free Fire. The game offers users over 30 characters with unique abilities that aid the users on the battlefield.

On the contrary, there are no characters present in PUBG Mobile Lite. However, players do get an option to customise the default characters with a wide variety of outfits and other cosmetics.

#3 Pets/Companions

Some of the pets present in Free Fire

There is only 1 companion present in PUBG Mobile Lite. However, it is only a cosmetic item and doesn’t have any abilities that can help the user.

On the other hand, the pets in Free Fire boast special abilities that can help the player win matches. In total, the game offers 11 pets after the recent addition of Mr Waggor in the OB23 update.

There are several other differences between PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire, like their graphics, but players shouldn't dwell too much on them and should instead enjoy both games in all their glory.